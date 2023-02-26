Warriors' Draymond Green Out vs. Timberwolves With Knee Injury; Likely to Get MRI

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a knee contusion, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Kerr reportedly described the issue as a "setback" that unexpectedly "flared up today." He added that Green is likely to undergo an MRI.

Green has been hampered by minor injuries over the course of the 2022-23 season, including calf, ankle and quad issues, but he's returned quickly from his absences each time.

It's been a positive change after a back injury cost him over two months last season, limiting the 32-year-old to just 46 regular-season games in 2021-22.

The Warriors have especially needed the four-time All-Star's leadership this year with guard Stephen Curry missing significant time because of shoulder and leg injuries.

Green continues to fill up the stat sheet in his 11th NBA season, entering the day with averages of 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Michigan State product was a key part in helping the Warriors earn their fourth title in eight years last season, especially thriving on the defensive end. He was named second-team All-Defense in 2021-22, his seventh time making one of the two teams.

Though he's not much of a scorer, Green's impact is still difficult to replace if he is forced to miss an extended stretch. Second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga would be in line for more playing time along with JaMychal Green, but the squad could still suffer in all phases.