Top Potential NFL Cap Casualties Who Could Be Steals for Other Teams in 2023

After Derek Carr got benched at the end of the regular season and stepped away from the team, it seems like it is only a matter of time before the veteran quarterback is playing for another organization.

A trade is possible given how many clubs are desperate for a quarterback this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that the New Orleans Saints are a potential suitor for the four-time Pro Bowler, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to cough up much, if anything, for a player who could soon get released.

While the Las Vegas Raiders would obviously prefer to return some value for their longtime signal-caller, it won't be easy to trade Carr because of his contract. His hefty $32.9 million salary become fully guaranteed Feb. 15. According to ESPN, Carr has said he's not interested in moving that date back, and he has a no-trade clause.

With transactions unable to be made official until the new league year begins March 15, Vegas may simply cut the signal-caller rather than risk getting stuck footing the bill if a trade partner goes back on a handshake deal.

The Raiders would save some money this way, as releasing Carr would free up $29.3 million in cap space. But the team is projected to be $17.5 million under the cap already and doesn't need to make any drastic moves right now.

Still, there was a clear falling out between the team and its second-round pick in 2014, one that seems irreconcilable.

The 31-year-old may have had a rough 2022, but he earned a Pro Bowl nod after completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Carr is only a year removed from throwing for a career-high 4,804 yards and hadn't had lower than a 67.3 percent completion rate before this year since 2017.

Whether he lands with the Saints, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts or another of the myriad of teams without a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback on the roster, it's all but guaranteed he will be starting for one of them next year and represents a massive improvement over any of their current options under center.