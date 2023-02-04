Report: Jets Don't Intend to Trade Zach Wilson amid Links to Rodgers, Carr, Garoppolo

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets figure to be very active in the quarterback market this offseason, but they also aren't necessarily looking to get rid of 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday, the Jets don't intend to trade Wilson because they hope he can learn and develop more while playing as a backup in 2023.

Howe cited Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr as two starting options for the Jets next season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday there is an expectation around the NFL that the Jets "will at least try to make something happen" with Rodgers.

