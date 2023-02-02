NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2023: Alex Ovechkin Headlines List of Participants

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL All-Star weekend is here, and while we already knew who would be suiting up for each of the league's four divisions in Sunrise, Florida, we now know which players will be competing in each event during the skills competition on Friday night.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the All-Star Game will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The skills competition will feature four returning events, including the Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge and Accuracy Shooting challenges. There are also three new Florida-specific events, including the Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck and Tendy Tandem challenges.

The winner of each event will earn $30,000.

Here's a breakdown of each challenge and the players participating.

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

Each player in the fastest skater competition will skate a full lap around the rink at FLA Live Arena. The player that finishes his lap in the least amount of time wins.

The only player among this year's competitors to previously win the event is Larkin, who won it in 2016 with a time of 13.172. Makar is the only other of the competitors to have competed in the fastest skater challenge, finishing with a time of 13.834 last year.

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge

Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals/Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (teaming up)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Each player in the breakaway challenge shows off his creativity and skill by going one-on-one with the goaltender and trying to score a goal. The winner is determined by fan voting.

Ovechkin is the player to beat in this competition as he has won it three times during his illustrious career, winning in 2008, 2009 and 2011. However, Marner, Pastrnak and Tkachuk are sure to give the veteran a run for his money.

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem

Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets



Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

The NHL Tendy Tandem challenge is new this year. The league describes the event as follows:

"Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem."

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Like the Tendy Tandem, the Splash Shot challenge is new this year and will take place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four pairs of players will shoot at the targets in an attempt to dunk their opponents.

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

The accuracy shooting challenge has been a staple in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition since its inception. The goal of the event is to hit the four targets attached the four corners of the goal as quick as possible.

None of the players involved in this year's event have won it in the past, so it should make for an intriguing competition.

Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

The brand new Pitch 'n Puck competition will have four players head out to the golf course. Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, the players will play a par 4 featuring an island green. The player with the lowest score wins.

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

The Hardest Shot challenge has also been a staple in the All-Star Game since its inception. The goal of the competition is to see who has the hardest shot. Former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara owns the NHL record for the hardest shot at 108.8 mph set in 2012.

Among the competitors for 2023, Ovechkin is the only player to have won the event, having done so in 2013 with a 101.3 mph shot.