2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Full Lineups for All 4 Divisions Released

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The NHL released the full rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday after the initial eight-man rosters were unveiled on Jan. 5 thanks to a change in format to the selection process.

The NHL department of hockey operations selected one player from each team for the initial eight-man rosters for each of the four divisions. The three remaining players for each division were voted on by the fans.

Previously, fans voted for the captain of each division and the hockey operations department chose the remaining roster. Fans were also given the chance to vote for one final player to be added to each roster, called Last Men In.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is being held in Sunrise, Florida, from Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers. Here's a look at the entire roster for each of the four divisions, including the initial eight-man roster and the fan-selected players.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark (G), David Pastrňák (F)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin (F)

Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (F), Andrei Vasilevskiy (G)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner (F), Auston Matthews (F)

The fan-voted players are Boston's David Pastrňák, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Pastrňák has helped the Bruins to an NHL-best 36-5-4 record this season. Entering Thursday's game against the Rangers, he had tallied 35 goals and 28 assists for 63 points in 44 games. He's on pace to score 40-plus goals for the third time in his career.

The 26-year-old will be making his third career All-Star Game appearance.

Matthews, meanwhile, will be making his fifth appearance in the All-Star Game. The Maple Leafs star has tallied 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 43 games. While he's not on pace to score 60 goals like he did last season, he has helped the Maple Leafs to a 28-11-7 record this year.

Vasilevskiy, who has long been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, will be making his fourth All-Star Game appearance. He has helped the Lightning to a 29-13-1 record this season, posting a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 31 games played.

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Johnny Gaudreau (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes (F)

New York Islanders: Brock Nelson (F), Ilya Sorokin (G)

New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin (G), Artemi Panarin (F), Adam Fox (D)

Philadelphia Flyers: Kevin Hayes (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby (F)

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin (F)

The fan-voted players are New York Rangers stars Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

Both Panarin and Fox will be making their first-ever All-Star Game appearances. The duo has helped the Rangers to a 25-14-7 record this season. Entering Thursday night, Panarin had notched 12 goals and 35 assists for 47 points in 45 games, while Fox had tallied nine goals and 36 assists for 45 points in 45 games.

Sorokin is also making his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. The Islanders netminder has helped the team to a 23-19-5 record this season and has posted a 2.30 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 games.

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar (D), Mikko Rantanen (F), Nathan MacKinnon (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov (F)

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros (G)

St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey (D), Connor Hellebuyck (G)

The fan-voted players are Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.

Rantanen will be making his second All-Star Game appearance, while MacKinnon will be making his fifth. The duo has helped the Avalanche to a 23-17-3 record, keeping the team afloat through a slew of injuries.

Rantanen has tallied 31 goals and 25 assists for 56 points in 43 games, while MacKinnon has notched 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points in 32 games.

Hellebuyck, meanwhile, is making his third All-Star Game appearance. The veteran goaltender has helped the Jets to a 29-16-1 record this season and has posted a 2.41 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and three shutouts in 34 games.

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Nazem Kadri (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid (F), Leon Draisaitl (F), Stuart Skinner (G)

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala (F)

San Jose Sharks: Erik Karlsson (D)

Seattle Kraken: Matty Beniers (F)

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson (F), Bo Horvat (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Logan Thompson (G)

The fan-voted players are Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner and Vancouver's Bo Horvat.

Draisaitl will be making his fourth All-Star Game appearance this year, while Skinner will be making his first. Both players have helped the Oilers to a 25-18-3 record this season, keeping them in playoff contention in a tough Pacific Division.

Draisaitl has notched 26 goals and 44 assists for 70 points in 44 games, while Skinner has posted a 2.96 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 26 games.

Horvat, meanwhile, will be making his second All-Star Game appearance. The Canucks have struggled to a 18-23-3 record this season, but the Vancouver captain is in the midst of another impressive season, tallying 30 goals and 19 assists for 49 points in 44 games.