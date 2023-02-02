Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline

Elsa/Getty Images

Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.

It seemed like Reddish would be an important player for the Knicks when they acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks via trade during the 2021-22 season. New York sent Kevin Knox II and a protected 2022 first-round pick for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.

However, he averaged just 6.1 points in 15 games for New York last season and wasn't much better in 20 games this season at 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds a night.

Trade speculation has been a constant theme throughout the campaign, and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported in December that Reddish's representatives were working with the Knicks to find a trade partner.

It follows, then, that his side is expecting a deal ahead of the deadline, especially since he hasn't played since Dec. 3 and is even tied to the bench during the closing stages of blowouts.

Begley noted Reddish hasn't played since he "expressed displeasure to a Knick assistant coach" regarding head coach Tom Thibodeau's usage of him.

A trade seems like the natural conclusion here seeing how Reddish isn't helping the Knicks on the bench and another team may value him as a 23-year-old who was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft.

There is plenty of untapped potential, and he did average double-digit scoring totals in each of his first three seasons in the league.

Perhaps a change of scenery can help him rediscover that form all while New York gets something of value in return for a player it isn't playing.