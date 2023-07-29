Dolphins Rumors: Eli Apple to Sign 1-Year Contract After Jalen Ramsey's Knee Injury

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Eli Apple intends to sign a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency following two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Apple's deal with the Dolphins comes two days after star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus at training camp. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey is expected to be sidelined until at least December after having a full meniscus repair on Friday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has had spats with Apple in the past, tweeted about the move after it was reported:

It's no surprise Apple finds himself with a new team. This will be his fifth destination in eight seasons, and he said following Cincinnati's loss in the AFC Championship Game that he would be happy to sign with whoever wanted him.

"It's a beautiful city. [Cincinnati] is underrated. I'll definitely come back," he told reporters on Feb. 1. "I want to go anywhere I'm wanted. No team like [this one]. Can't catch that feel anywhere else. Maybe you could, but I don't know, I've been a lot of other places. It's rare."

Apple was selected by the New York Giants 10th overall in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He was selected earlier than expected and never lived up to his draft status in New York.

The 27-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons in New York. In 30 games, he posted one interception, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 100 tackles.

The Giants traded Apple to the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign. In one-and-a-half seasons there, he posted two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 58 tackles in 25 games.

Apple then joined the Carolina Panthers for the 2020 season before signing with the Bengals for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. In his two seasons in Cincinnati, he posted two interceptions, 18 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and 98 tackles in 31 games.

Now with the Dolphins, the Ohio State product figures to be a key piece in the team's secondary opposite Xavien Howard if he's able to get up to speed quickly and adapt to Vic Fangio's scheme.