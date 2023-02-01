X

    Kawhi Leonard Amazes NBA Twitter With Dominance as Clippers Beat Bulls

    Erin WalshFebruary 1, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers shoots a free throw during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 31, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night at United Center to improve to 29-25 on the season.

    While veteran Norman Powell put up an impressive 27 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench in the win, it was Kawhi Leonard who caught the attention of many following a 33-point night.

    In addition to scoring 33 points, Leonard also notched four rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks in 40 minutes. He made 11 of 24 shots from the floor and 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

    Tuesday's win was the 11th straight game Leonard has scored 24-plus points, which is the longest streak of his career. The 31-year-old's recent stretch of play, including against Chicago, has Twitter in awe:

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Kawhi Leonard has scored 24+ points for 11 games straight. It's the longest streak in his career.<br><br>Doesn't seem cooked to me.

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Kawhi doing this in his first year post-ACL surgery is crazy. <a href="https://t.co/ANGSodwK8U">https://t.co/ANGSodwK8U</a>

    Natasha Dye @natashadye

    kawhi is so sick

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Kawhi finishes with 33 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. But perhaps the best number in his stat line was the 40 minutes he logged tonight. Clippers have now won 6 of last 7.

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Kawhi Leonard is a winner. That's it.

    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    To see where kawhi was and where he is now from a minutes perspective is great. It's been great to watch the process. 40 minutes tonight.

    Abdi Farah @abdin23

    It's been 2 years, which means well rested another Kawhi championship 🏆 coming..!

    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    Kawhi again. 33 points 4 rebounds 5 assist 11-24 in 40(!) minutes. 30 or more in 4 of his last 6 games. In the midst of 1 of the best stretches of his career.

    Mark Thompson @mathomp_501

    Also, Kawhi is the best player in basketball at the moment.

    Sheyla Goicochea @sheygoicocheaa

    Kawhi is just too good

    otto @Miccautto

    Kawhi is a top 5 player in the nba just in case y'all forgot

    Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, and to see him producing like he has over the last 11 games is pretty special.

    Entering Tuesday's game, Leonard was averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from deep.

    The Clippers will have a legitimate chance to compete for an NBA title if both Leonard and Paul George can stay healthy and continue competing at a high level. The team is currently right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and it's hard to imagine they'll fall out of a postseason spot at this point in the year.

