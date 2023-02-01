Kawhi Leonard Amazes NBA Twitter With Dominance as Clippers Beat Bulls

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night at United Center to improve to 29-25 on the season.

While veteran Norman Powell put up an impressive 27 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench in the win, it was Kawhi Leonard who caught the attention of many following a 33-point night.

In addition to scoring 33 points, Leonard also notched four rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks in 40 minutes. He made 11 of 24 shots from the floor and 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

Tuesday's win was the 11th straight game Leonard has scored 24-plus points, which is the longest streak of his career. The 31-year-old's recent stretch of play, including against Chicago, has Twitter in awe:

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, and to see him producing like he has over the last 11 games is pretty special.

Entering Tuesday's game, Leonard was averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over his last 10 games while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from deep.

The Clippers will have a legitimate chance to compete for an NBA title if both Leonard and Paul George can stay healthy and continue competing at a high level. The team is currently right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and it's hard to imagine they'll fall out of a postseason spot at this point in the year.