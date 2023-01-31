X

    Knicks Rumors: Pistons' Saddiq Bey Has Drawn Interest from NY Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 31, 2023

    The New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams interested in exploring a trade for Saddiq Bey before next month's NBA trade deadline.

    "In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit," SNY's Ian Begley reported. "The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don't know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective."

    Bey, a 2020 first-round pick, is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 48 games played this season.

    He is under contract through the 2023-24 season but is eligible for an extension beginning this offseason. If the Pistons have no plans on signing Bey to an extension, they may prefer to explore trading him now to maximize a possible return. Teams trading for Bey will do so likely with the idea of keeping him around long term, and getting a second-half run assessing his fit in a new locale makes sense.

    The Knicks have been canvassing the trade market to varying degrees since the summer, most notably getting deep in talks for a Donovan Mitchell deal before he was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Bey would require a significantly smaller chunk of New York's future assets while also providing some critical floor spacing on the wing. While the Knicks have little chance of a deep playoff run, they're 27-24 heading into Tuesday night and have the makings of a solid core once they find the right superstar.

    Bey is the type of glue player who can fit around any talent.

