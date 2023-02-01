Winners and Losers of the 2023 Premier League Winter Transfer Window

1 of 6

Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a very lucky man.

He oversaw just one win in six games across all competitions in January. The Blues sit 10 points behind the top four in 10th, are out of both domestic cups and have a tough Champions League knockout tie with Borussia Dortmund on the horizon.

So far, Potter's tactics haven't really offered much spark. He's begun to blood a few talented youngsters like Lewis Hall and Bashir Humphreys, but the attacking riddle of Thomas Tuchel's reign continues. Chelsea possess incredible attacking strength in depth that just never seems to click and, vitally, with no prolific striker to act as a focal point.

Kai Havertz has shown glimpses but is yet to show he can consistently deliver. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has proved useless, and players such as Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic flit in and out of injury. Potter's tactics have so far been unbalanced and exposed a lot of the squad's weaknesses, while creating new ones that weren't there before, such as an easy-to-bypass midfield.

The former Brighton man is fortunate he's got the backing of new owner Todd Boehly.

Few would sanction the transfers of João Félix, Benoît Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto when a manager is performing so badly. Even fewer would gazump Arsenal to the £70 million acquisition of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fewer still would pay £105 million to snatch World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. Chelsea were in, they were out, but ultimately they were in again. Potter has absolutely no excuses not to improve this team now.

Boehly has made it clear: He believes in Potter, and he's willing to reinforce that with extravagant spending to get Chelsea out of a hole.