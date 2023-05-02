Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Signs New Contract in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon will return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs have officially signed the veteran running back to a new contract.

McKinnon is coming off a huge 2022 season in which he scored a career-high 10 touchdowns, including nine in the final six games of the season.

The veteran rotated with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco at different points of the season, but he led the backfield in offensive snaps and was a key receiving threat for the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

McKinnon ended the year with 291 rushing yards and 512 receiving yards, ranking third on the team with 56 catches.

The 30-year-old had a smaller role during his first year in Kansas City, totaling just 169 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches, but he took over the backfield in the playoffs with 150 rushing yards and 165 receiving yards in three games.

The former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers running back has thrived as a change-of-pace back throughout his career, never topping 160 carries in a season. The limited role has helped him remain effective deep into his career.

McKinnon will look to play a major role once again for Kansas City after signing his new deal, fitting perfectly as a third-down back alongside Pacheco. It should help keep the Chiefs' offense running smoothly as they try to win a second straight Super Bowl title.