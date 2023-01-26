X

    Spurs HC Gregg Popovich Says Lakers' LeBron James 'A Locomotive' in Transition

    Erin WalshJanuary 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the LA Clippers on January 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are set to square off on Wednesday night, but before the game, Gregg Popovich couldn't help but praise Purple and Gold star LeBron James.

    Popovich told reporters before tip-off that James is the "most dangerous in transition" and that "he's still like a locomotive coming down the court."

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on LeBron James: "He's most dangerous in transition. He's still like a locomotive coming down the court. Nobody seems to want to get in front of him. Maybe that's a life wish, that they want to continue life."

    James, 38, is coming off one of his best games of the season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in a 133-115 loss.

    The four-time NBA champion only continues to prove why he's one of the best players in the NBA. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 38 games while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from deep.

    While the Lakers sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record, James still has the ability to lead the Purple and Gold to a postseason berth. He'll get some more help with that moving forward with the return of Anthony Davis from a foot injury.

    Spurs HC Gregg Popovich Says Lakers' LeBron James 'A Locomotive' in Transition
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon