Spurs HC Gregg Popovich Says Lakers' LeBron James 'A Locomotive' in Transition

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are set to square off on Wednesday night, but before the game, Gregg Popovich couldn't help but praise Purple and Gold star LeBron James.

Popovich told reporters before tip-off that James is the "most dangerous in transition" and that "he's still like a locomotive coming down the court."

James, 38, is coming off one of his best games of the season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in a 133-115 loss.

The four-time NBA champion only continues to prove why he's one of the best players in the NBA. He entered Wednesday's game averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 38 games while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from deep.

While the Lakers sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record, James still has the ability to lead the Purple and Gold to a postseason berth. He'll get some more help with that moving forward with the return of Anthony Davis from a foot injury.