Seahawks Expect to Sign Geno Smith to New Contract, GM John Schneider Says

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider told radio host Ian Furness of 93.3 KJR that he expects the team to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the remarks:

The 32-year-old Smith completed an NFL-high 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282 yards, and he also ended the year fifth in quarterback rating and sixth in ESPN's QBR mark. He is a finalist for the Associated Press' Comeback Player of the Year award.

Thanks largely to his efforts, the Seahawks finished the season with a 9-8 record and the final NFC playoff spot. They fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

This was a tremendous year for Seattle considering low preseason expectations after trading nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, a six-time first-team All-Pro.

Smith and Drew Lock made up the preseason QB1 competition, and the former player won out to get his first full-time starting opportunity since he was with the New York Jets in 2014.

The Jets selected the former West Virginia star with a second-round choice in 2013. He started for New York for two years, but the Jets decided to hand the reins to Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015.

Smith served as a backup for the next seven years with the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks, where he played behind Wilson in 2020 and 2021.

He's now set to enter this offseason as a free agent, although Seattle appears determined to keep him aboard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Saturday, Jan. 14's edition of NFL GameDay Morning that Smith would be back in Seattle for 2023.

Rapoport said the team wants to work out a long-term deal but could fall back on the franchise tag option if that does not come through. Smith would earn $30 million-plus on the tag.

Smith ultimately appears headed back to Seattle, which finds itself in great shape this offseason thanks to its 2023 draft capital (e.g. the No. 5 and 20 overall picks) and effective cap space (eighth-most in the league at $19.3 million, per Over the Cap).