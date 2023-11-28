Mason Crosby Works out for Saints; Kicker Is Packers' All-Time Leading Scorer

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Mason Crosby could potentially be kicking somewhere other than Green Bay for the first time in his career.

The 39-year-old worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday as part of a group of kickers, according to Nick Underhill of NOF.

Crosby had been with the Packers since being taken in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft. While he was never the best kicker in football—surprisingly, he hasn't made a single Pro Bowl in his career—he's renowned for his consistency while kicking through some difficult Green Bay weather conditions.

Crosby is the Packers' all-time leading scorer and holds the franchise record for most consecutive games played. He's 13th on the all-time list for most field goals in NFL history with 395.

After struggling throughout the 2021 season, the Colorado product bounced back with a stellar 2022. He knocked through 25 of his 29 field-goal attempts and didn't miss a single kick under 40 yards.

However, the two sides parted ways after the season, as Crosby was not brought back as a free agent. Green Bay eventually turned to Anders Carlson at the position. Carlson has made 15 of 19 kicks and 20 of 23 extra-point attempts this season.

While there had been some speculation about him retiring, he told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Post-Gazette he had no plans to do so.