Peter King: I'd Choose Brock Purdy over Dak Prescott If I Was Starting a New Team

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Brock Purdy or Dak Prescott?

NFL insider Peter King said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game's Damon and Ratto show that he would pick the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback over the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller if he were starting a brand new team.

King said, as transcribed by Audacy's Logan Mullen:

"The other thing I thought: How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now, I'd rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than Dak Prescott? And that sounds totally, absolutely insane, but that's the way I feel. …

"In eight NFL games, Brock Purdy has not fumbled the ball. He hasn't only not lost a fumble, he has not fumbled the ball. And he's only thrown three picks. He is the perfect quarterback for a team that has a defense like the San Francisco 49ers. That's why Brock Purdy can be the opening-day starter at quarterback regardless of what happens on Sunday or beyond."

Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, has the 49ers only one win away from the Super Bowl after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.

The third-string quarterback has been nothing short of extraordinary since being thrust into the starting lineup. In five regular-season starts, he completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for one score.

In two playoff games thus far, he has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 546 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to a rushing score.

Purdy has been so good that he has already won the team's starting quarterback job for 2023 over Trey Lance, according to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

While some might think King's take is controversial, they may start to agree with him if Purdy can deliver San Francisco its first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season.