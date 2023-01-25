Former NFL DT Chris Baker Says He's Recovering After Suffering 'Serious' Stroke

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker is recovering from a stroke he suffered last week.

Per TMZ Sports, Baker's mother said her son is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery following a "serious" stroke on Friday.

TMZ noted she said doctors have stated Baker responded to the stroke as if it were minor, calling his recovery a "miracle."

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Baker showed himself in the hospital standing up on his own and moving around with a walker. It also included messages from some of his friends wishing him well.

Baker, 35, made it to the NFL after going undrafted out of Hampton in 2009. He was a first team All-MEAC selection in 2008.

The Denver Broncos signed Baker as an undrafted free agent in April 2009. He only played in one game as a rookie and was released before the start of the 2010 season.

After playing just one game for the Miami Dolphins in 2010, Baker found a home at defensive tackle with Washington. He appeared in 76 games with the club over the next five seasons, recording a career-high six sacks in 2015.

Baker signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2016. He made 14 starts in his lone season with the team before being released.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Baker in March 2018, but he was released before the start of the regular season.

In 93 career games, Baker had 42 quarterback hits, 12 sacks and seven pass breakups.