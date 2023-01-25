3 Contracts Giants Must Prioritize in 2023 Offseason

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The two biggest pieces in the New York Giants offense are set to become free agents this offseason.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be on the open market. The Giants need to do everything in their power to keep both players around for the 2023 season and beyond.

Jones displayed development in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach. He could still improve with more time spent with the coach who helped Josh Allen turn into a top-tier NFL quarterback.

Barkley will be tougher to keep in New York because he will be one of the most coveted free agents.

At his best, Barkley is one of the top running backs in the NFL and he deserves a large payday because this may the only time he can cash in on a big contract.

Jones and Barkley will be the primary focuses of free agency, but the Giants should also look to bring back role player Darius Slayton to have a strong offensive unit to contend for the NFC East crown in 2023.