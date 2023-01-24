Bronny James, Judea Watkins Headline 2023 McDonald's All-American Game Rosters

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The McDonald's All-American Game announced Tuesday the boys and girls rosters for the 2023 installment of the annual showcase.

Sierra Canyon stars Bronny James and Judea Watkins are among the headliners taking part.

2023 McDonald's All-American Game Boys Roster

East

Xavier Booker, C

Aaron Bradshaw, C

Matas Buzelis, SF

Stephon Castle, PG

Justin Edwards, SF

Kwame Evans, PF

Aden Holloway, PG

Elmarko Jackson, SG

Mackenzie Mgbako, PF

Sean Stewart, PF

D.J. Wagner, PG

Cody Williams, SF

West

Omaha Biliew, PF

Isaiah Collier, PG

Mookie Cook, SF

Baye Fall, C

Jeremy Fears, PG

Brandon Garrison, C

Ron Holland, PF

Bronny James, PG

Jared McCain, SG

Reed Sheppard, SG

Andrej Stojaković, SF

Ja'Kobe Walter, SG

2023 McDonald's All-American Game Girls Roster

East

Zoe Brooks, G

Essence Cody, P

Aalyah Del Rosario, P

Jadyn Donovan, G

Milaysia Fulwiley, PG

Hannah Hidalgo, PG

Riley Nelson, W

Courtney Ogden, W

Laila Reynolds, G

Emma Risch, G

Taliah Scott, G

Ashlynn Shade, G

West

Kamorea Arnold, PG

Sofia Bell, W

Madison Booker, W

Addyson Brown, W

Breya Cunningham, P

Kymora Johnson, G

Tessa Johnson, G

Amanda Muse, P

Judea Watkins, G

Jada Williams, PG

Mikaylah Williams, G

Sahara Williams, W

The on-court exploits of James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, will obviously carry plenty of intrigue. Because of his family name, fans have already been following his career for years, but he's more than his relation to a famous athlete.

James is the No. 33 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023. After watching the 6'3" guard in the Hoophall Classic, ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote how "he'll be in strong consideration as a first-round prospect" for the 2024 draft.

As expected, the McDonald's All-American Game will feature plenty of other heavy hitters from the 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw and Matas Buzelis comprise the top five of 247Sports' composite rankings, and all five are taking part.

For Kentucky fans, the event offers a glimpse into the future amid a disappointing 2022-23 season. Edwards, Wagner and Bradshaw have all signed with the Wildcats to help give head coach John Calipari the No. 1 class in 247Sports' composite team rankings.

On the girls side, eight of the 10 top recruits in HoopGurlz's 2023 ranking are suiting up.

Watkins is staying in Los Angeles after signing with USC.

The Trojans went 12-16 in Lindsay Gottlieb's first season as head coach but have started 2022-23 with a 15-4 record. The program is trending in the right direction, and landing Watkins was obviously a major coup for Gottlieb.

As expected, legendary head coach Kim Mulkey wasted little time in making LSU a national powerhouse again. In her second year, the Tigers are one of two Division I teams still unbeaten (20-0) and boast a Player of the Year candidate in Angel Reese.

Mikaylah Williams (No. 2 overall) and Aalyah Del Rosario (No. 7) will be making their way to Baton Rouge, so LSU figures to be in a similar position next year. They'll both get to display their talents on March 28 in Houston.