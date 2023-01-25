Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games

0 of 8

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.

That said, some players who will likely see plenty of action on Sunday are a little less popular than others. Here are two from each remaining squad who have opportunities to make major differences en route to Super Bowl LVII.