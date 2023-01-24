NBA Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Would Only Be Traded for 'Enormous' Return

AP Photo/John Munson

The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."

The Raptors may be able to get that type of offer.

According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Sun, "At least one team has previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby, and Siakam is worth more."

Anunoby's allure is that he's just entering his prime years at 25 and is an excellent two-way player, averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

As far as three-and-D wings go, Anunoby is essentially the prototype. That will make him extremely valuable on the trade market if the Raptors decide to embrace a full rebuild around Scottie Barnes.

Siakam, 28, offers a different appeal. Smack dab in the middle of his prime, Siakam offers a greater scoring threat, averaging 25.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three.

Even given the numbers he's posted this season, he's perhaps a touch miscast as a lead scorer and still would be best as a No. 2 option for a contender. That was his role behind Kawhi Leonard when the Raptors won a title in the 2018-19 season.

Trading either player would be a major decision for a Raptors team that came into the season with expectations of being a playoff contender once again. After amassing a disappointing 21-27 record, however—11th in the deep Eastern Conference, two games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in berth—it's possible the Raptors are recalibrating expectations.

The team has less than three weeks to decide if it can get back in the playoff hunt or if it's time to reset the direction of the franchise and rebuild. They'll be one of the most fascinating teams in the NBA to monitor ahead of the trade deadline.