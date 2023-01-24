Report: Mercedes Moné Has Matches Scheduled in Japan After WWE WrestleMania 39

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Mercedes Moné is reportedly scheduled to work two matches in Japan for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mercedes' first NJPW match in Japan is scheduled for Sakura Genesis, which will emanate from Ryōgoku Kokugikan, or Sumo Hall, in Tokyo on April 8.

Moné is then reportedly expected to work the Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom show at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, on April 23. That will mark Stardom's debut at Yokohama Arena.

Mercedes, who previously spent 10 years in WWE under the name Sasha Banks, made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month.

Nicknamed "The CEO," she confronted IWGP women's champion Kairi after a successful title defense against Tam Nakano. Mercedes attacked Kairi and challenged her to a title match at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California, on Feb. 18.

That match will mark Mercedes' in-ring debut for NJPW, and barring something unexpected, it will be her first match of any kind since she walked out of WWE in May 2022.

Fans were left to wonder if there was any chance of Mercedes continuing to work with WWE, perhaps leading to a surprise appearance in this weekend's women's Royal Rumble match and a match at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Since Moné has two matches in Japan scheduled for April and WrestleMania 39 is slated for April 1 and 2, however, it seems unlikely that she will be back working with WWE any time soon.

Instead, Mercedes is now perhaps the biggest female star in wrestling outside the confines of WWE, and she has an opportunity to put even more eyes on the NJPW and Stardom products worldwide.

Mercedes is one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in the world as a former five-time Raw women's champion, one-time SmackDown women's champion and one-time NXT women's champion, and her mere presence is seemingly increasing interest in the upcoming New Japan and Stardom events.

