Carl Cheffers Named Head Referee for Super Bowl 57; Full Officiating Crew Announced

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Carl Cheffers will be the Super Bowl referee for the third time in the past six years.

The NFL announced the eight-person officiating crew for this year's big game, led by Cheffers:

Cheffers and his crew called 214 penalties this season, most among all officiating crews in the NFL. Their 244 flags thrown were tied for the second-most.

Roy Ellison was the umpire on Adrian Hill's crew. In January 2019, Josh Peter of USA Today noted Ellison has been disciplined twice by the NFL for using derogatory language toward a player. In 1991, he was arrested on charges of aggravated battery against his then-wife, Nichelle. He served one year of probation and took court-ordered anger management classes.

Ellison was hired by the NFL in 2003. This will be his third career Super Bowl after helping to officiate Super Bowl 43 and 52.

Line judge Jeff Bergman, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Dino Paganelli have all worked the Super Bowl twice before.

Hall and Paganelli were both on the crew for Super Bowl 55 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Down judge Jerod Phillips, field judge John Jenkins and replay official Mark Butterworth are all making their first appearance at the Super Bowl. Jenkins is the most experience member of the trio with nine years in the NFL.

Butterworth is in his sixth season as a replay official. Phillips is in his seventh season and worked on Clay Martin's staff in 2022.

Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. The matchup for this year's game will be determined after Sunday's NFC and AFC Championship Games.