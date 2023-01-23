Stefon Diggs Addresses Reaction to Bills' Playoff Loss to Bengals on Twitter

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs addressed his immediate reaction to his team's 27-10 loss Sunday in the AFC divisional round.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported Diggs bid a hasty retreat from the locker room once the game concluded. That followed an animated exchange with teammate Josh Allen on the sideline.

In a series of tweets Monday, the three-time Pro Bowler acknowledged his frustration with the outcome:

It's safe to assume no Buffalo player was happy with how the 2022 season concluded. The team won 13 games and claimed a third straight AFC East title, only to fall in the divisional round for the second year in a row.

Diggs' relatively limited impact on Sunday's proceedings may have compounded his anger. He caught four passes for 35 yards on 10 targets.

Absent more information, Diggs' sideline exchange and quick postgame exit don't point to any larger fissures within the squad.

Allen chalked it up to the emotions players typically experience when they're trailing.

Head coach Sean McDermott also described the veteran wideout as a "competitive guy" and told reporters he'd rather see his players react in a similar manner than appear totally apathetic.

Diggs' antics look positively tame in comparison to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, who's arguably setting the gold standard for sideline outbursts. No tablet computer is safe if it's within arm's reach of the future Hall of Famer.

For Diggs and the Bills, this offseason will require some introspection and evaluation to avoid experiencing yet more playoff heartbreak next year.