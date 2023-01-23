Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Exchange with Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad at Lakers Game

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe apologized for his behavior during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies:

"It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it," Sharpe said Monday on Undisputed. "Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

He specifically apologized to Brooks, Ja Morant, LeBron James and the Lakers organization among others.

Sharpe was involved in an altercation during the game while sitting courtside, involving several Grizzlies players as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:

The former NFL star returned to his seat for the second half of the game as the Lakers earned a 122-121 victory.

Sharpe explained the situation to ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the initial incident:

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, 'F--- me.' I said, 'F--- you' back. He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems."

Brooks didn't want to discuss the incident after the game, calling Sharpe a "blogger."

James defended the Fox Sports personality despite the in-game scuffle.

Sharpe reconciled with Tee Morant later in the game, and he's now apologizing for his actions three days later.