    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe attends the to Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night.

    During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies shared words during Grizzlies-Lakers. <a href="https://t.co/ziOPY5Z8ZN">pic.twitter.com/ziOPY5Z8ZN</a>

    Cooler heads prevailed once security stepped in, and when Sharpe returned to his seat at the start of the third quarter, he and Tee Morant were seen hugging.

    The situation was no laughing matter for Brooks, though, as he referred to Sharpe as a "blogger" while speaking to the media after the game:

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Dillon Brooks on the Shannon Sharpe incident: "I ain't talking about that. You gotta ask him. He's the blogger or whatever he is. I don't really care about all of that. Next question." <a href="https://t.co/9GQ2y6pSHH">pic.twitter.com/9GQ2y6pSHH</a>

    Brooks also called Sharpe a "regular pedestrian" and expressed his belief that the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star should not have been allowed to return to his seat after the incident:

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Dillon Brooks on if it was appropriate for Shannon Sharpe to have a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies: "A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn't have ever came back in the game. But it's LA." <a href="https://t.co/tf2NFaXyqe">pic.twitter.com/tf2NFaXyqe</a>

    During halftime, Sharpe spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin about what happened, and he blamed Brooks, saying: "It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron [James]. He said, 'F--k me.' I said, 'F--k you' back. He started to come at me, and I said, 'You don't want these problems.'"

    Sharpe, who stars on the FS1 debate show Undisputed with Skip Bayless, is a huge LeBron fan who often defends James against Bayless' barbs.

    Brooks struggled on the offensive end Friday, scoring nine points on 4-of-17 shooting, but he did largely hold James in check defensively.

    LeBron managed to grind out 23 points, but he went just 8-of-21 from the field and was the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind Russell Westbrook.

    Regardless, the Lakers came through with perhaps their biggest victory of the season and snapped Memphis' 11-game winning streak.

