Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'If I Had the Answers, Then We Would've Won' vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't have an explanation for his team's performance in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"If I had the answers, then we would've won tonight," Prescott told reporters after Sunday's game. "Too early. Too soon."

One issue he acknowledged was the two costly interceptions in the playoff loss:

"Very frustrating. Something I've got to get an offseason, take a look at all of them. As I said before, they all have their own story. The two tonight? Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that. Whether they're tipped up in tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route, just can't happen. The number that added to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again.

"I promise that."

Prescott tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions this season despite playing only 12 games.

The turnovers were especially costly in Sunday's low-scoring battle against the 49ers.

Prescott's first interception came deep in his own territory and set up an easy field goal for San Francisco, representing the first points of the game. The second pick was in the offensive red zone late in the first half, and the 49ers added another field goal before halftime for a 9-6 lead.

Those two swings proved costly in a seven-point loss, and the Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers for the second straight season.

Dallas had one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fourth in the league with 27.5 points per game, and the unit was especially dominant once Prescott returned from his thumb injury. Starting in Week 8, the Cowboys scored at least 27 points in 10 of 11 games, including the 31-14 playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Prescott was nearly flawless in the Wild Card Round victory, throwing four touchdown passes with one rushing touchdown and zero interceptions.

Against the 49ers, however, the quarterback was left without answers.

The Cowboys will be expecting more from a player averaging $40 million per year.