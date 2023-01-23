X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ripped by Twitter for Not Being 'The Guy' in Loss vs. 49ers

    Erin WalshJanuary 23, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium behind an abysmal performance from veteran quarterback Dak Prescott.

    Prescott completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 22 yards on four carries. The 49ers got six points—two field goals—off Prescott's two interceptions.

    The loss of running back Tony Pollard to an ankle injury just before halftime certainly didn't help the offense, but much of the blame for Dallas' latest postseason blunder has been placed on Prescott, who has won just two playoff games in his seven-year career:

    Cory Smith @CoryNBC

    Really hate to say it, because by all accounts he's a good dude. BUT Dak ain't the guy.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    Dak once again showed there is a big difference in being a good QB and a great QB. Paid like a great one but doesn't play like one.

    Jeff Caves @JeffCaves

    Dak Dak Dak. Biggest game and not his biggest and best performance. Unless a miracle happens here , he will be focus of what needs to change.

    Michael Lozano Jr. @michael_loz

    Dak is an average QB. Another year, another waste of potential. So tired of this man

    Swiff D ™ @SwiffD

    It's time to move on from Dak. He nice…but he ain't that dude.

    Greg Brady @gregbradyTO

    You can't win with Dak. I think we can all agree now. They did 10 years w/ Romo, this was the 7th w/ Dak. <br><br>If you play to win titles &amp; go to Super Bowls, these aren't the QBs….

    Steve Schale 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @steveschale

    I would take Blake Bortles over Dak Prescott.

    Haley Hughey @haleyhughey

    Dak has gotta go I'm sorry

    The Gen X Icon @markbland

    When you wanted to blame Maher but those Dak turnovers were the real killer.

    𝐂HARLIE HEAT @GOODWorkCharlie

    dak gotta go

    Jim Barnes @JimBarnesLV

    Despite last week, the Cowboys' fan base is not done questioning Dak Prescott. Will be all anyone talks about all offseason.

    Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli

    This might be the worst quarterbacked and worst coached playoff game I've ever seen. The cowboys will never win with McCarthy and Dak

    Aaron Hayden @Ran4UT

    Dak just ain't that dude! You need that dude to win Super Bowl!🤷🏾‍♂️

    Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in March 2021 and is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he hasn't lived up to that contract thus far, and the Cowboys might want to start thinking about whether or not they believe the veteran can be the guy to lead them back to the Super Bowl.

    The Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round since the 1995 campaign, when they went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ripped by Twitter for Not Being 'The Guy' in Loss vs. 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.