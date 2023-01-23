Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ripped by Twitter for Not Being 'The Guy' in Loss vs. 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium behind an abysmal performance from veteran quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 22 yards on four carries. The 49ers got six points—two field goals—off Prescott's two interceptions.

The loss of running back Tony Pollard to an ankle injury just before halftime certainly didn't help the offense, but much of the blame for Dallas' latest postseason blunder has been placed on Prescott, who has won just two playoff games in his seven-year career:

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in March 2021 and is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he hasn't lived up to that contract thus far, and the Cowboys might want to start thinking about whether or not they believe the veteran can be the guy to lead them back to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round since the 1995 campaign, when they went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.