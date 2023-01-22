X

    NFL Rumors: Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich, Frank Reich Candidates for Ravens OC Job

    Doric SamJanuary 22, 2023

    After parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman last week, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly have a few big names in mind to be his replacement.

    According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the candidates on the radar for Baltimore include former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

