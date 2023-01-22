Bengals' Joe Burrow on Neutral AFC Championship Tickets: 'Better Send Those Refunds'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in the AFC divisional round at Highmark Stadium to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

After the win, Burrow was quick to comment on all of the tickets that were sold for a potential neutral site AFCCG between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

"Better send those refunds," Burrow said in his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports (h/t NFL Network's Mike Garafolo).

Had the Bills won, they would have played the Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta because of changes the NFL adopted following the cancellation of Cincinnati's Week 17 matchup against Buffalo that left an inequity in the number of games those teams played.

With the Bengals moving on, they'll face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City next weekend.

Ticket sales for the potential AFCCG matchup between the Bills and Chiefs soared over the last week. Bills and Chiefs season ticket holders were given priority access to purchase tickets, and more than 50,000 were sold in the first 24 hours.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats about 75,000 people.

Before Sunday's matchup, Bengals running back Joe Mixon told reporters that he thought the selling of tickets before the AFCCG matchup was even determined was "disrespectful."

"We're not worried about that s--t. ... We've got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can't count us out. ... We're gonna go out there on Sunday and do what the hell we gotta do to come back with that dub, then we're gonna see what they're talking about," Mixon added.

Burrow and the Bengals were labeled as underdogs entering Sunday's matchup against the Bills. When asked about that before the game, the star quarterback told reporters he "never" feels like an underdog."

Burrow was impressive against the Bills, completing 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 31 yards on six carries. He effectively spread the offense, finding eight different receivers in the win.

Next weekend's matchup against the Chiefs will be a rematch of last season's AFCCG. Burrow and the Bengals defeated Kansas City 27-24, and the quarterback completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

Burrow has also never lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. In addition to last season's AFCCG, he is 2-0 against Kansas City in the regular season, having completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a score.