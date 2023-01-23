Jets' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 4

The New York Jets came close to making a playoff push in 2022, though they ultimately fell short at 7-10. They now face some difficult decisions heading into the offseason—including what to do at offensive coordinator and quarterback.

Coordinator Mike LaFleur was fired following the season, and the future of 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is extremely clouded. Wilson was benched twice in favor of Mike White during the season, and the locker room may not be behind the BYU product.

When Wilson was first benched, "many of Wilson's teammates, and LaFleur, were excited about opening up the offense with a different quarterback," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote.

General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh will undoubtedly weigh his quarterback options this offseason, but there are other positions to address as well.

The problem is that the Jets are projected to be $2.7 million over the cap. However, Douglas can clear considerable cap space by restructuring or dumping certain contracts. Releasing wideout Corey Davis, for example, would save $10.5 million off the cap. Cutting pass-rusher Carl Lawson could save another $15 million off the cap.

The Jets should be in a more manageable cap situation by March 15, and with that in mind, let's examine a few players who should be high on New York's free agency board.

