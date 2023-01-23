Jets' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to TargetJanuary 23, 2023
Jets' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target
The New York Jets came close to making a playoff push in 2022, though they ultimately fell short at 7-10. They now face some difficult decisions heading into the offseason—including what to do at offensive coordinator and quarterback.
Coordinator Mike LaFleur was fired following the season, and the future of 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is extremely clouded. Wilson was benched twice in favor of Mike White during the season, and the locker room may not be behind the BYU product.
When Wilson was first benched, "many of Wilson's teammates, and LaFleur, were excited about opening up the offense with a different quarterback," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote.
General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh will undoubtedly weigh his quarterback options this offseason, but there are other positions to address as well.
The problem is that the Jets are projected to be $2.7 million over the cap. However, Douglas can clear considerable cap space by restructuring or dumping certain contracts. Releasing wideout Corey Davis, for example, would save $10.5 million off the cap. Cutting pass-rusher Carl Lawson could save another $15 million off the cap.
The Jets should be in a more manageable cap situation by March 15, and with that in mind, let's examine a few players who should be high on New York's free agency board.
Jets 2023 Free-Agent Big Board
1. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants
3. QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
4. QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
6. OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles
7. S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
8. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
9. WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
10. C Ethan Pocic, Cleveland Browns
Quarterbacks
The Jets had all of the pieces in place to be a playoff team this year, aside from a quarterback. They essentially have to find an upgrade this offseason if they hope to make the postseason in 2023.
Fans can expect virtually every available quarterback to get some consideration. Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson would lead the list, though it feels unlikely that the Ravens will simply let him walk.
Daniel Jones from the cross-town Giants would make plenty of sense as well and appears more likely to be available than Jackson.
It would make sense for the Jets to consider bringing back Geno Smith, though the Seattle Seahawks appear eager to hang onto their newly-minted Pro Bowl quarterback.
The Jets may also consider former rival and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. While Brady will turn 46 in August, he would provide the steady play needed for the Jets to make a run in 2023—and could show Wilson how to be a pro at the highest level.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is another option, though he isn't headed to free agency yet. His $32.9 million 2023 salary will become guaranteed—along with $7.5 million of his 2024 salary—on February 15, and the Raiders are expected to trade or release him before then.
New York could play the waiting game with Carr, though jumping the market and trading for him would be logical. One way or another, though, the Jets have to find a quarterback before turning their attention to other positions.
Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton has played just 15 games since being drafted due to knee injuries, and 2022 starter Duane Brown will turn 38 in August.
Releasing Brown with a post-June 1 designation would also save $9.7 million off the cap.
It would be wise for the Jets to add depth to the left tackle position, and Andre Dillard of the Philadelphia Eagles would make plenty of sense. Dillard didn't play much in 2022, but he started five games the previous season and he mostly performed well.
Dillard allowed only one sack in 340 snaps in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
Douglas—who was Philadelphia's vice president of player personnel when Dillard was drafted in 2019—knows the 27-year-old tackle well. And with Dillard playing only sparingly in Philly (nine total starts), he should be available on a very team-friendly deal.
This would allow the Jets to target Dillard and a high-end quarterback to put the finishing touches on their offense.
Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals
The Jets don't have many glaring needs on their defense, which ranked fourth in both yards and points allowed during the regular season. However, New York could use a free safety with Lamarcus Joyner slated to hit the open market.
Joyner wasn't particularly great in 2022, allowing an opposing passer rating (OPR) of 110.6—according to Pro Football Reference—anyway.
If New York can clear the required cap space, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III would be an ideal free-agent target. Bates played this season on the franchise tag and appears likely to depart after Cincinnati used a first-round pick on Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill.
Bates logged four interceptions and allowed an OPR of just 76.1 in the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference. He has logged 14 interceptions and an impressive 43 passes defended in his five seasons with Cincinnati.
While Bates would not be a budget option, he'd provide an upgrade over Joyner and would help fill arguably the only hole in New York's secondary.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.