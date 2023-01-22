Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Aaron Rodgers, Packers Discuss Trade in Offseason

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has never suited up for an NFL team other than the Green Bay Packers in his career, but that could change in 2023.

ESPN's Adam Schefter discussed the 10-time Pro Bowler's future during Sunday's episode of NFL Countdown and said "there's a real possibility" that the Packers and Rodgers will discuss and entertain a trade this offseason.

"I don't think they're going to trade him to the NFC," Schefter added.

It makes sense that Green Bay wouldn't want to trade him within the conference seeing how it will surely be looking to compete for a Super Bowl run next season even without him. Moving him to the other conference would mean it wouldn't have to worry about a potential matchup against him in the playoffs.

One possibility in that scenario would be the New York Jets, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed Rodgers as a possibility for the AFC East team that is "going to scour the Earth for a new quarterback potentially" this offseason.

The Jets also interviewed Nathaniel Hackett for their vacant offensive coordinator job, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for Rodgers and the Packers for three seasons from 2019 through 2021 before moving to the Denver Broncos as head coach in 2022. Green Bay won the NFC North all three years with Hackett, and he and Rodgers could look to replicate that success in New York if they both ended up in the Big Apple.

Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and an all-time great, but he is also 39 years old and saw his numbers take a hit this past season.

After taking home a fourth career MVP in 2021 while completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 picks in 2022.

The Packers also missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Perhaps it has reached a point where both sides are ready to move on, as Green Bay selected Jordan Love with a first-round pick in 2020 and could turn the offense over to him with a trade of the veteran.

But don't expect any trade to go to an NFC team.