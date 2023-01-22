NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M ContractJanuary 22, 2023
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Robinson's value has plummeted this season.
The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
As if seeing his role in Miami's rotation diminish wasn't bad enough, Robinson has been out of action since Jan. 2 after undergoing finger surgery.
Because of those factors, trading the 6'7" three-point specialist is difficult enough. His contract only complicates matters further. Robinson is in the second year of his five-year, $90 million contract.
The Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported the deal includes some cost savings. Robinson is due to earn $19.9 million in 2025-26, but $10 million of that number only becomes guaranteed if the Heat wins a title before then. There are further stipulations based on his playing time in the championship-winning season.
Long story short, it's unlikely Robinson collects the entirety of his contract.
For any team that could potentially acquire him, that may not matter too much when his $37.6 combined salary over the next two years is looking pretty bad on its own.