NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Robinson's value has plummeted this season.

The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

As if seeing his role in Miami's rotation diminish wasn't bad enough, Robinson has been out of action since Jan. 2 after undergoing finger surgery.

Because of those factors, trading the 6'7" three-point specialist is difficult enough. His contract only complicates matters further. Robinson is in the second year of his five-year, $90 million contract.

The Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported the deal includes some cost savings. Robinson is due to earn $19.9 million in 2025-26, but $10 million of that number only becomes guaranteed if the Heat wins a title before then. There are further stipulations based on his playing time in the championship-winning season.

Long story short, it's unlikely Robinson collects the entirety of his contract.

For any team that could potentially acquire him, that may not matter too much when his $37.6 combined salary over the next two years is looking pretty bad on its own.