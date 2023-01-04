Heat's Duncan Robinson to Undergo Surgery on Finger Injury; No Return Timeline

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that forward Duncan Robinson will undergo surgery on his right second finger and miss the team's road game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will release a recovery timeline after the procedure.

The 28-year-old Robinson is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Heat). For his career, the ex-Michigan star has scored 11.4 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting, including 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Robinson this season has averaged 6.9 points on a career-worst 36.8 percent shooting (33.1 percent from three) in 17.9 minutes per game, the lowest mark since his rookie campaign. He's played 28 contests.

"The initial injury was probably like six or seven weeks ago and I was just trying to manage pain tolerance and just figure out a way to keep pushing through it," Robinson said Wednesday, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It was kind of apparent throughout the whole time that it wasn't really getting better and I wasn't basically able to be the best version of myself."

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel provided more information:

The Heat (20-18) have been shorthanded because of injuries all season. Only five players have played 30 or more games, and not one has taken part in all of them.

Sans Robinson, the Heat will have to forge ahead, as Winderman noted.

Despite all the injuries, the Heat have turned their season around after a 7-11 start. They're 8-3 over their past 11 games with wins in four of their last five.