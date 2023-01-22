Jets Rumors: Klint Kubiak to Interview for OC Job; Served as Broncos QB Coach in 2022

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The New York Jets will interview Klint Kubiak for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Jets are seeking a replacement for Mike LaFleur after the two sides mutually parted ways following a 7-10 season. The team finished 29th in the NFL in points scored while ranking 25th in total yards lats season.

Kubiak was the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 before becoming the Denver Broncos quarterback coach and passing game coordinator last season.

Last season was a disaster for the Broncos, which had the worst offense in the NFL with just 16.9 points scored per game. The team acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but the nine-time Pro Bowler set career lows in passing touchdowns (16), passer rating (84.4) and completion percentage (60.5).

Kubiak's time with the Vikings was more successful, leading an offense that averaged 25 points per game in 2021, although the squad finished 8-9 under head coach Mike Zimmer. The squad went 13-4 under new head coach Kevin O'Connell this year, with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson leading one of the league's top passing attacks.

Klint Kubiak is the son of Gary Kubiak, the former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach who won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spent much of his early NFL career under Gary Kubiak, working as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach with the Texans from 2006 to 2010.

Gary Kubiak is also a disciple of Mike Shanahan, while Saleh worked for Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers.

This hire is an important one for the Jets, which are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2010. The defense is already elite, ranking fourth in both points and yards allowed this year, but the offense must do its part to take the team to the next level.

With exciting young playmakers like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Elijah Moore, plus the intention to find a new quarterback in the offseason, this could be a coveted opening.