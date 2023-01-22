WWE Rumors: 'Skepticism' over The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for Weeks

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

It doesn't seem like fans will have the opportunity to see the rumored matchup between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) said there has been "skepticism" about such a fight "going back a month."

Mukherjee noted it seemed like things could be trending toward such a high-profile showdown when Reigns called out The Rock during a WWE live event and with the latter potentially planning a return to WWE.

However, Meltzer (h/t Mukherjee) previously suggested The Rock "indicated" he won't participate in the fight against Reigns because he didn't feel he had enough time to get into the proper shape to compete.

A showdown between Reigns and The Rock would be a headline draw that would help define WrestleMania 39, but things appear to be trending toward a different path unless there is some type of surprise or secret that is being kept close to the vest.

Perhaps that will mean a matchup with Cody Rhodes or someone else, but The Rock is reportedly a long shot at this point with the Royal Rumble taking place on Saturday.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.