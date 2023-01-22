Daniel Jones Discusses Giants Contract, Future After Loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is a chance Saturday's 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was the final game of Daniel Jones' time with the New York Giants.

"Like I said, we will cross that bridge when we get there. I really enjoyed playing here," Jones told reporters. "I appreciate all of those guys in the locker room. It is a special group of guys and I have really enjoyed being a part of it."

New York declined the fifth-year option in his rookie contract before the start of the 2022 campaign.

"We will figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the group of guys in the locker room," he said.

Jones isn't the only notable player and team captain in New York who is hitting free agency after the loss.

Running back Saquon Barkley told reporters he "would love to be a Giant for life" after a bounceback campaign that saw him tally 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to go with 338 receiving yards.

Both Jones and Barkley were integral pieces to the Giants' turnaround under first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

New York entered the season without many expectations after five consecutive losing campaigns. All it did was finish 9-7-1 and defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round for its first postseason win since it won the Super Bowl during the 2011 season.

Jones in particular was facing plenty of pressure after failing to live up to expectations in his first three seasons after the NFC East team selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

He flashed his potential as a rookie by completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but he threw just 11 touchdowns to 10 picks in his second year and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his third.

New York decided not to pick up the fifth-year extension on his contract, leaving his future with the team and as a starter very much in doubt.

Jones responded by completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 708 yards and seven scores on the ground. He expanded his game as more of a dual-threat this season, which also helped open up rushing lanes for Barkley as defenses had to account for both as runners.

It remains to be seen whether Jones, 25, will return to the team that drafted him, but he sure showed enough in his fourth season to merit plenty of consideration after an uneven start to his career.