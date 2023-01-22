Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC.

The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 34 yards and one score. His top targets were wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, who combined for 11 receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also posted touchdowns in the win and, along with Miles Sanders, accrued a combined 234 rushing yards as a position group.

The Philly defense was just as good, limiting Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to 135 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. New York also totaled just 227 yards of offense.

After the win, NFL Twitter hyped up Hurts and the Eagles as the best team in the NFC and perhaps the team to beat in the postseason:

The Eagles are now back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2017 campaign when they went on to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia will host the winner of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.