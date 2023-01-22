X

    Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants

    Erin WalshJanuary 22, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC.

    The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish.

    Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 34 yards and one score. His top targets were wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, who combined for 11 receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns.

    Running backs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also posted touchdowns in the win and, along with Miles Sanders, accrued a combined 234 rushing yards as a position group.

    The Philly defense was just as good, limiting Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to 135 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. New York also totaled just 227 yards of offense.

    After the win, NFL Twitter hyped up Hurts and the Eagles as the best team in the NFC and perhaps the team to beat in the postseason:

    John Kuhn @kuhnj30

    The thing about Jalen Hurts is, it isnt just his athleticism, he is humble af, hungry and surrounded by tons of talent. Eagles are the team to beat in these playoffs!

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Jalen Hurts said y'all know what time it is!!

    Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano

    The Eagles are absolutely dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Daniel Jones is constantly under pressure, while no one from the Giants is getting near Jalen Hurts.<br><br>It's total dominance.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Yeah like they were saying. Anybody would look great at QB for the Eagles.. yeah ooook. HATERS MAN!! Jalen Hurts is SPECIAL. 🤡's

    Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

    Jalen Hurts is H1M

    Mike Zabel @MikeZabel

    So Jalen Hurts is the MVP.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    It's been so cool to see Jalen Hurts develop into one of the best QBs in the NFL. Such a smart and hard-working player ever since his first year at Alabama.

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Coming into the season, the Eagles were considered by many to have the best roster in the NFL.<br><br>You're seeing that tonight.<br><br>The Giants' roster was not. They squeezed every ounce of talent out of the personnel. That's undeniable.<br><br>Not what they wanted tonight, obviously.

    Steve Helwick @s_helwick

    Eagles' offensive line is unfairly good

    Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley

    The Eagles just choking the life out of the Giants, who were a badass team all year, is mighty impressive. Eagles-Niners will rock.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    This is a massacre.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Natalie Egenolf @NatalieEgenolf

    The Philadelphia Eagles are an armory. Jalen Hurts is the NFL MVP and this should silence the haters who were grasping for straws. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    drew @Dcorrigan50

    JALEN HURTS ANSWERED EVERY CALL

    The Eagles are now back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2017 campaign when they went on to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

    Philadelphia will host the winner of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

