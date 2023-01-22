Jamahal Hill and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 283

1 of 9

The fight was epic. And brutal. And ghastly.

But even after 25 violent minutes between Hill and Teixeira, things continued to happen.

First, Hill's cool, confident exterior finally cracked as the new champion—by virtue of a wide unanimous decision—sobbed uncontrollably when he realized a life-long dream had been realized.

"From where I came from to get to this, it's unreal," he said. "Anything's possible. Hard work. Dedication. Accountability. Don't let nobody tell you nothing. Too many people said I had to win in one round. I couldn't go five. What the f--k you gotta say now?"

Meanwhile, Teixeira, who was cut on the left eyelid and gashed above the right eyebrow to the point where his blood was splattered across the cage and on the broadcast table, made his own news.

He peeled his gloves off, addressed the crowd in his native Portuguese, and then dropped the gloves in the center of the cage to signify his retirement after 21 years as a pro.

"I felt great. I did everything right," he said. "I think I'm too tough for my own good, too tough for my own health. I can't keep up anymore. It's an honor to put the gloves down the same night as Shogun."

Teixeira was champion for an eight-month stretch from 2021 into 2022 and was determined to regain the vacant belt against a foe who'd never performed on a title level. He was instead consistently outclassed with punches and kicks from the outside and a near-flawless takedown defense.

The Brazilian veteran was frequently rattled with hard kicks to the head and intermittently with punches and had to deal with the aforementioned torrent of blood. Teixeira did get the fight to the floor in the second round and again in the fifth but was never really on the verge of a come-from-behind finish.

Hill won all five rounds on all three scorecards, including one by a two-point margin.

"[The leg kicks] were something that I found on the fly. I wanted to throw different looks and some different things at him," he said. "Dude's as tough as bricks. I don't know anybody who could take what I was throwing. It's an honor to share this cage with him."