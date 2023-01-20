NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jordan Addison Seen as Only WR with Chance to Be Top-20 'Lock'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears not many wide receivers will taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, as multiple teams "feel the value at WR this year will come after Round 1," per The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Brugler added "there isn't a WR in this class considered a lock top-20 pick" but that USC star Jordan Addison "has a chance."

Addison spent the 2022 season with USC for his first and only year with the Trojans and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. He missed three contests, including the Cotton Bowl, because of an ankle injury.

Addison spent the first two seasons of his career at Pittsburgh. He put together the best year of his career in 2021, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games in addition to rushing for 56 yards and one score en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver.

The 20-year-old officially declared for the 2023 draft on Monday, writing on Instagram: "To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever.. See you on Sundays."

B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Addison ranked as the ninth-best prospect and the top wide receiver in the 2023 class.

The 2022 draft saw six wide receivers selected in the first round, and at least five wideouts have been selected in the first round of every draft since 2020. Only two were selected in the first round of the 2019 draft: Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry.

Aside from Addison, TCU's Quentin Johnston, Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Boston College's Zay Flowers are among the top wide receivers heading into April's draft.

Teams in need of wide receiver depth could be taking a risk by waiting on selecting a wideout until the second round, but it all depends on how things shake out come draft day.