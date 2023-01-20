MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team.

That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted Minnesota also landed a notable prospect in infielder Jose Salas:

Both sides have been working toward such a trade.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported the Twins were looking to "improve their roster" with eyes on a potential playoff run with the return of Carlos Correa and discussed acquiring López to do so. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also noted Minnesota had previously had discussions surrounding the right-hander.

Yet Heyman also reported the American League Central team was reluctant to part with Arráez.

That reluctance didn't prevent a deal from coming together Friday, though, and the inclusion of such a promising young player in Salas surely helped.

The Marlins now have the winner of last season's American League batting title in their lineup in Arráez, who slashed .316/.375/.420 with eight home runs and 49 RBI in 144 games. He earned a Silver Slugger and that All-Star selection as a result and even finished 13th in American League MVP voting.

While it was a breakthrough effort for someone who isn't necessarily a household name, it wasn't a complete surprise. He hit .334 in 92 games in 2019 and is a career .314 hitter across four seasons and 389 contests.

He is a significant loss for Minnesota, but it upgraded its starting rotation with the addition of López.

The 26-year-old finished the 2022 season with a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 180 innings. It was the third straight campaign he posted a sub-4.00 ERA, and he set career-best marks in innings and strikeouts.

The Twins are surely eyeing a run at an American League Central title, and López has the upside to be a valuable piece in the middle of the rotation. Losing someone like Arráez is never easy, but the return of Correa also made him more expendable for important pitching depth.