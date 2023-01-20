ESPN: Bronny James 'Strong' Possibility for 1st Round in Initial 2024 NBA Mock Draft

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bronny James hasn't even decided what college he'll attend, but the high school senior reportedly has a "strong" possibility to lace it up in the NBA in the 2024-25 campaign.

"He'll be in strong consideration as a first-round prospect in our initial 2024 NBA mock draft when that is released in the coming weeks," Jonathan Givony of ESPN wrote Friday in his recap of the Hoophall Classic.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, James is a 4-star prospect and the No. 36 overall player, No. 11 combo guard and No. 8 player from the state of California in the 2023 recruiting class.

While the elder son of LeBron James is not the can't-miss prospect his father was at his age before going No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft, he is turning heads among talent evaluators as a potential first-round pick.

"Since a return from a holiday tournament in Oregon, something has shifted in the young James," Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times wrote Tuesday. "He's more vocal, on the court and behind the scenes. He directs traffic. He controls tempo."

Givony noted James "looks like an outstanding teammate," while Eric Bossi of 247Sports highlighted an improving jump shot along with an ability to make plays in transition and added that he is a "fantastic passer."

The NBA may be his basketball destiny, but he figures to play at least one season of college basketball.

Evans reported Ohio State, USC and Oregon are his top three choices while pointing out the Buckeyes are "his father's favorite."

Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports noted LeBron has said repeatedly he would have attended Ohio State if he didn't go straight to the NBA from the high school ranks, so Bronny may give the James family a chance to see someone live out that dream.

Even if it is just for one season before he is a first-rounder in the 2024 NBA draft.