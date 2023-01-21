WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

2 of 4

Two weeks after The Viking Raiders attacked Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a moment captured exclusively for WWE.com, the teams battled in the opening match of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament.

It was every bit the heavy-hitting bout expected, with both teams clubbing their way to sustained advantages at different points in the match. The babyface Banger Bros would have to fight from underneath on more than one occasion but McIntyre and Sheamus did and, ultimately, worked together to score the win over the very game Erik and Ivar.

There is a real argument to be made that this should have been the finals of the tournament. Erik and Ivar are still relatively fresh in their reboot and beating them here so decisively without any build for the tandem feels like the wrong move.

Of course, if not them, who?

Legado del Fantasma could use a signature win or two before battling the Banger Bros. Ditto for Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Even Hit Row, fresh off a heel turn on Ricochet, can hardly afford a loss.

Considering McIntyre and Sheamus are former WWE champions and top stars on the blue brand, it is difficult to imagine any of the other teams in the tournament knocking them off so the argument may be for naught.

At least The Viking Raiders had the chance to steal the show from the opening match spot, reminding fans, officials and analysts of their skills and doing so against top-tier talent.

Result

Sheamus and McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders

Grade

B+

