WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20January 21, 2023
Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble but Friday night on SmackDown, champion and challenger put pen to paper in an explosive contract signing.
The promo segment headlined a broadcast that also featured the first contest of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament, pitting Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against The Viking Raiders.
Who emerged from that match victorious and what went down when Owens and Reigns came face-to-face?
Find out now with this recap of the January 20 broadcast.
Match Card
- Contract signing for Royal Rumble between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders
- Michael Cole sent WWE's condolences to the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday. The Viking Raiders, Ring of Honor alumni, sported "Dem Boys" armbands in memory of their friend.
- The pace quickened with the hot tag to McIntyre and his ensuing Michinoku Driver to Ivar for two.
- Ivar countered a Claymore Kick from McIntyre with a spin kick.
- McIntyre leveled Erik with a Claymore, setting Ivar up for the Brogue Kick from Sheamus for the finish.
- Backstage, Roman Reigns got testy with Sami Zayn, questioning why he is worried about running his plans past the Honorary Uce when pressed by Zayn about the events of last week's show.
Two weeks after The Viking Raiders attacked Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a moment captured exclusively for WWE.com, the teams battled in the opening match of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament.
It was every bit the heavy-hitting bout expected, with both teams clubbing their way to sustained advantages at different points in the match. The babyface Banger Bros would have to fight from underneath on more than one occasion but McIntyre and Sheamus did and, ultimately, worked together to score the win over the very game Erik and Ivar.
There is a real argument to be made that this should have been the finals of the tournament. Erik and Ivar are still relatively fresh in their reboot and beating them here so decisively without any build for the tandem feels like the wrong move.
Of course, if not them, who?
Legado del Fantasma could use a signature win or two before battling the Banger Bros. Ditto for Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Even Hit Row, fresh off a heel turn on Ricochet, can hardly afford a loss.
Considering McIntyre and Sheamus are former WWE champions and top stars on the blue brand, it is difficult to imagine any of the other teams in the tournament knocking them off so the argument may be for naught.
At least The Viking Raiders had the chance to steal the show from the opening match spot, reminding fans, officials and analysts of their skills and doing so against top-tier talent.
Result
Sheamus and McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders
Grade
B+
Top Moments
LA Knight in Action
- "I will off your on-switch!" Knight warned Wyatt ahead of their Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble.
- Wyatt welcomed fans back to the Firefly Funhouse, where Ramblin' Rabbit admitted Knight was cool, only to be told to "shut the f**k up" by Sister Abigail in an amusing bit.
- "I told ya so. All you needed was a little push," Uncle Howdy said via interrupting video.
LA Knight squared off with Greg Jones in one-on-one action next and before the bell, the egotistical NXT export cut a promo promising to beat Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble in their first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.
Despite mind games from Wyatt, Knight dispatched of Jones in short order before the familiar tune of the Firefly Funhouse theme filled the arena.
WWE @WWE
Wyatt appeared and hijinx involving his puppets ensued before Uncle Howdy interrupted with a video, reminding The Eater of Worlds that all he needed was a little push.
The only person who really knows where the Wyatt story is headed is the man himself but it certainly appears to be progressing after a month or so of stagnancy back in 2022. The reintroduction of the Funhouse gang begs the question: how long until we see The Fiend?
Or, perhaps, was that character deemed such a failure that the Royal Rumble will bring with it a new incarnation for Wyatt?
Whatever the case may be, it definitely sounded like Alexa Bliss laughing along to the jokes told by the Funhouse puppets, another nod to her ongoing downward spiral into madness.
Result
Knight defeated Jones
Grade
B
Top Moments
SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament: Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row
- Cole made a crack about Top Dolla staying grounded, a reference to his botched dive a few weeks back, and the big man brought the match out to the commentary table. He berated the announcer before continuing his attack on his opponent. It was a nice reminder that he is not willing to be the butt of the joke anymore.
The second of the night's SmackDown Tag Team Tournament matches featured Hit Row's Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla squaring off with Los Lotharios' Humberto and Angel.
Oddly enough, the Latin lovers played the role of babyfaces as WWE Creative continued the heel turn of the opposition.
B-Fab interfered, Ashantee scored the rollup on Angel and Top Dolla prevented Humberto from making the save as Hit Row advanced to a showdown with Sheamus and McIntyre on next week's show.
Too short to be very good, the fans struggled to get into it, mostly because they did not know who to cheer. Los Lotharios have been heels for so long, and have not been featured consistently enough for fans to get behind, making this one less successful than it could have been.
Hit Row has the presence and charisma but booking them against heels, in their first appearance as heels, is hardly the way to get them over right out of the gate.
Result
Hit Row defeated Los Lotharios
Grade
C
Top Moments