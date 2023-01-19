Sue Bird's No. 10 Jersey to Be Retired by Seattle Storm on June 11

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Seattle Storm announced Thursday that they will retire Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey on June 11 before a matchup against the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena.

Bird retired following the 2022 season.

"I've decided this will be my final year," Bird said after announcing her plans in June, via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

The Storm said in the release that other activities to honor Bird will be announced closer to June 11.

Bird, widely considered the best point guard in WNBA history, spent her entire 21-year career with the Storm, playing 19 seasons, after being selected first overall by the franchise in the 2002 WNBA draft. She finished her career as the league's all-time leader in games, minutes and assists.

The 42-year-old appeared in 580 regular-season games and averaged 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from deep.

One of Bird's best seasons came in 2011 when she averaged a career-high 14.7 points in 34 games, in addition to 2.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.8 percent from deep.

The UConn product, who also won two NCAA titles with the Huskies, claimed a record 13 All-Star Game selections, earned All-WNBA honors eight times and helped the Storm win four WNBA titles in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020.

Bird joins Lauren Jackson as the only other player to have her jersey retired by the Storm. Seattle retired Jackson's No. 15 in 2016.