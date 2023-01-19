MLB Schedule 2023: Dates, Times for TBS' Matchups for 1st Half of Season

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

TBS has unveiled its schedule of national broadcast games for the first half of the 2023 Major League Baseball season just over two months before Opening Day.

The network's coverage will begin with a matchup between the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4.

The first-half schedule features 13 games, including a doubleheader June 20 as the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves followed by an interleague showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

Here is the full schedule for MLB on TBS from April through June:

April 4: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

April 11: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

April 18: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (10 p.m. ET)

May 2: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

May 9: Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

May 16: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET)

May 23: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

May 30: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

June 6: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

June 13: New York Yankees at New York Mets

June 20: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (6:30 p.m. ET)

June 20: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels (10 p.m. ET)

June 27: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals (7:30 p.m. ET)

All games start at 7 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted

The schedule includes two NL playoff rematches, starting with the San Diego Padres' return to Citi Field to take on the New York Mets on April 11.

New York's hopes for a deep playoff run after a 101-win regular season came to an abrupt end when the Padres won the NL Wild Card Series in three games. Joe Musgrove sent the Mets home in the decisive Game 3 by allowing one hit over seven innings.

The Mets have reloaded this offseason by signing reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to replace Jacob deGrom. They also brought in Kodai Senga and José Quintana to fill out their starting rotation.

Given how much star power Steve Cohen has added to the Mets roster, it's not a surprise to see them heavily featured on the national stage. They play in five of the 13 games on the TBS schedule before the All-Star break.

The other playoff rematch is an NL East rivalry between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park on June 20.

After eliminating the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, the Phillies ended the Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions in the NL Division Series.

June 13 will put the spotlight on the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets in Queens. The teams split four games last season as each won twice at its home stadium.

Three of the four divisional matchups involve the NL East. The only non-NL East divisional game is May 2 when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox.

Expectations are high for the Blue Jays coming off a playoff appearance last season. They bring back most key contributors from the 2022 roster and added Chris Bassitt to their rotation in free agency.

The Red Sox didn't give their fans much to cheer about this offseason coming off a last-place finish in the AL East, though Rafael Devers' 11-year, $331 million extension eased some frustration.

Boston has a lot of upside if things break right. Pitcher Chris Sale is coming into a season healthy for the first time since 2019. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who was a four-time All-Star in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, is joining the lineup after signing a five-year, $90 million deal in December.

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros will feature in two games against NL Central competition. They host the new-look Chicago Cubs, who brought in Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon, on May 16.

In the final TBS game of the first half, the Astros travel to Busch Stadium for a matchup with the Cardinals. It will be the first time the two teams have met since 2019.