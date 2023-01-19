Bengals' Joe Mixon: Selling Tickets to Neutral AFC Championship Is 'Disrespectful'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon took exception to the NFL's forward planning.

Tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have gone on sale, which didn't go unnoticed by the 2021 Pro Bowler.

"To be honest, it's disrespectful," Mixon told reporters Wednesday. "But, we're not worried about that s--t. Like I said, we got a game to play Sunday, right? So, you can't count us out."

Ticket pre-sales for playoff games are common practice because it allows fans to prepare well in advance for the event. You can already buy tickets for a possible AFC title game matchup between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati, for example.

Players and coaches always look for the proverbial whiteboard material, and their senses are always heightened during the postseason. They're not above manufacturing slights, either.

It's not as if Mixon and his teammates need any additional motivation ahead of Sunday's AFC divisional round clash with the Buffalo Bills, but maybe they found some thanks to the NFL.