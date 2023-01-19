Jets Rumors: Mike LaFleur Told People Offense Was More Effective Without Zach Wilson

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets fans aren't the only ones who have been frustrated by Zach Wilson's performance over the past two seasons.

Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur would tell people within the organization that the offense was more effective with Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson or Mike White than it was with Wilson at quarterback.

The Jets announced on Jan. 11 they agreed to a parting of ways with LaFleur after two seasons as their offensive coordinator.

LaFleur joined the Jets when Robert Saleh was hired as head coach in January 2021. Both of them were assistants for the San Francisco 49ers for the previous four seasons.

Between the hiring of LaFleur and drafting of Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jets had every reason to be optimistic about their future on offense.

Wilson's rookie season was a struggle as he finished with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 55.6 completion percentage in 13 starts. The trio of White, Flacco and Johnson combined to throw for 1,625 yards, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions and completed 65.8 percent of their attempts in 2021.

The Jets took steps to make things easier for Wilson coming into this season. They drafted Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick and Breece Hall with their first pick in the second round (No. 36 overall).

Despite having better talent around him in 2022, Wilson played worse than he did as a rookie. The 23-year-old finished the season with 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 54.5 completion percentage in nine starts.

Per SNY.tv's Connor Hughes, Wilson's cavalier attitude after going 9-of-22 for 77 yards in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way and frustrated others.

Flacco and White weren't lighting up the stat sheet in their eight combined starts this season, but there was a level of competency that seemed lacking when Wilson played.

White averaged 298 passing yards per game, though he did have more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three). Flacco threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The issues at quarterback this season wasted a brilliant performance from the defense. The Jets ranked fourth in points and yards allowed.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner emerged as a superstar cornerback and was named to the All-Pro first team in his rookie season. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was also a first-team All-Pro selection.

Saleh has said he expects Wilson to be on the Jets' roster in 2023, but he isn't committing to the BYU alum as his starting quarterback at this point.