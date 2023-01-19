Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Thursday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Tennis players from the United States had a banner day at the 2023 Australian Open, with five American men producing victories on Thursday in Melbourne.

Jenson Brooksby delivered the best result of them all when he took down No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in four sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Michael Mmoh earned the other high-profile upset by an American man as he hit back after losing the first set to No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev and won 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Tommy Paul took out 30th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, J.J. Wolf beat No. 23 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, and Ben Shelton won an unseeded battle.

Taylor Fritz, the highest-seeded American in the tournament, was not immune to the upsets that riddled the men's singles draw on Thursday after he was defeated by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Only six of the 16 seeded players who were drawn in the bottom half of the men's singles draw are still in the tournament. That should make for some great stories to emerge over the next few days in Melbourne.

No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic came through his second-round match against Enzo Couacaud with relative ease, and Thursday's results cleared a stress-free path for him to reach the final.

Upsets also dominated the headlines on the women's singles side. No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur crashed out of the tournament with a 1-6, 7-5, 1-6 loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the final match of the day.

The Tunisian was one of two top-10 women's seeds to lose on Thursday. The other upset was by an American, with Katie Volynets taking out ninth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova.

Jabeur's exit has opened up the draw for Caroline Garcia or Aryna Sabalenka, who are the highest-seeded players left in that part of the draw.