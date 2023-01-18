Heat Rumors: John Collins Trade Talks with Hawks 'Dormant'; Latest Jae Crowder Buzz

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are looking to make upgrades ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and one of their top targets has been Atlanta Hawks veteran John Collins.

However, discussions between the Heat and Hawks on a deal involving Collins have "gone dormant," according to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney. While talks could pick up again, Deveney reported that there is some concern in Miami that Collins wouldn't be a good fit with star center Bam Adebayo.

Collins has long been included in trade rumors, and the Hawks recently gave the power forward and his camp permission to "do their own searching" for a trade partner, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire six-year career in Atlanta. While he averaged All-Star-worthy numbers in the earlier stages of his career, his production has slipped this season following the Hawks' offseason addition of Dejounte Murray.

Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 36 games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 22.8 percent from deep. He could greatly benefit from a change of scenery.

Aside from Collins, the Heat also have "ongoing interest" in Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder, according to Deveney.

"They have a standing offer to the Suns, as I understand it," one Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. "Phoenix wants to bring things closer to the deadline, to see if someone gets desperate, to see if they could do better or get Miami to add a pick. The Heat are going to do something big, and adding Crowder is probably the starting point, like the least thing they would do."

Crowder has been with Phoenix since the 2020-21 season. He has yet to play this season as he sits out in pursuit of a trade.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the 32-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 67 games while shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep.

Miami has had an up-and-down season, and the team currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 24-21 record. To contend for the NBA title this year, the Heat likely have to make some upgrades, whether that's Collins, Crowder or someone else.