3 Big Changes Bucs Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a giant Tom Brady-sized decision to make in the NFL offseason.

The worst part for the Bucs, though, is their offseason planning could be contingent on the decision made by the legendary quarterback whether to stay or go.

The 45-year-old will ultimately decide his own future, but the Bucs can have a say in the matter.

The team is coming off a NFC South title, but it looked nothing like a divisional champion in some parts of the season with Brady at the helm.

Tampa Bay needs to make a ton of changes on offense to suit its quarterback in 2023, but the franchise may be better off ending the Brady era and moving on to a new chapter.