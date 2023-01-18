3 Mistakes Josh Allen, Bills Must Avoid vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals in 2023 NFL Playoffs

0 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills did not play their cleanest 60 minutes in the wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins.

Some of the mistakes Josh Allen and Co. made could carry over into the divisional round battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen himself has been the root of some of Buffalo's issues, as he has committed some untimely turnovers.

Buffalo's star quarterback needs to protect the ball better to ensure passage into the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills' overall approach on offense needs to be sharper so that they do not fall into a hole of punting right away and shifting the momentum into Cincinnati's favor.